Dr. Andrea Stracciolini, MD

Sports Medicine
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Andrea Stracciolini, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    300 Longwood Ave # 3066, Boston, MA 02115 (617) 355-8096
  2. 2
    Division of Gastroenterology
    9 Hope Ave Ste 5, Waltham, MA 02453 (617) 355-6462
  3. 3
    Child and Young Adult Hip Preservation Program
    300 Longwood Ave Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 (617) 355-6021
  4. 4
    Dance Medicine Section
    319 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 (617) 355-3501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital

Concussion
Pediatric Sports Injuries
Sports Injuries
Concussion
Pediatric Sports Injuries
Sports Injuries

Concussion Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Andrea Stracciolini, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982642559
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston Children's Hospital
    • Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Stracciolini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stracciolini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stracciolini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stracciolini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stracciolini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stracciolini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stracciolini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stracciolini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

