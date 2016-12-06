Overview

Dr. Andrea Tackett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.