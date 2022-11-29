Dr. Tordini accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrea Tordini, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Tordini, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Tordini works at
Locations
Florida Medical Clinic - Cardiology4210 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL 33624 Directions (813) 751-0775
Cardiology2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 760, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 751-0775Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiology2020 Town Center Blvd Ste C, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 751-0775
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had an Ablation this morning the procedure this morning Dr. Tordini and her team where very professional, the procedure very well I highly recommend.
About Dr. Andrea Tordini, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1508185612
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
