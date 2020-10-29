Overview of Dr. Andrea Trescot, MD

Dr. Andrea Trescot, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Trescot works at Physician Partners of America in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.