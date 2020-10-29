Dr. Andrea Trescot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trescot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Trescot, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrea Trescot, MD
Dr. Andrea Trescot, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Trescot works at
Dr. Trescot's Office Locations
Physician Partners of America: 1731 Wells Rd1731 Wells Rd Ste 100, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 495-7993
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Love her
About Dr. Andrea Trescot, MD
- Pain Management
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124001235
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hosp
- Nat'L Naval Med Ctr, Anesthesiology Nat'L Naval Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Bethesda Naval Hospital
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Addiction Medicine, Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trescot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trescot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.