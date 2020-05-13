See All Pediatric Dermatologists in North Miami, FL
Dr. Andrea Trowers, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
3.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrea Trowers, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Trowers works at Dr. Andrea Trowers Dermatology in North Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Andrea Trowers Dermatology
    1801 NE 123rd St Ste 417, North Miami, FL 33181
(305) 456-4606

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 13, 2020
    I've been going to Dr. Trowers for about 20 yrs. She has assisted me with my acne and she is currently helping me with my hair loss. I am soooooo grateful that she was able to give me hope for my alopecia. She just went to work on my scalp when she noticed that I had no hair in the middle of my scalp! I will always appreciate the confidence and dedication she provided me.
    Robyn — May 13, 2020
    About Dr. Andrea Trowers, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588628069
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Miami
    Residency
    • Case Western Hospital University Hosps Of Cleveland
    Internship
    • St Joseph's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Trowers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trowers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trowers works at Dr. Andrea Trowers Dermatology in North Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Trowers’s profile.

    Dr. Trowers has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trowers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Trowers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trowers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

