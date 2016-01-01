Dr. Valeri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrea Valeri, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrea Valeri, MD
Dr. Andrea Valeri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Libertyville, IL.
Dr. Valeri works at
Dr. Valeri's Office Locations
Obgyne Associates of Lake County S.c.890 Garfield Ave Ste 200, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 549-1818
Advocate Medical Group-libertyville 825 Milwaukee825 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 549-1818Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
- 3 7137 236th Ave Ste 110, Salem, WI 53168 Directions (262) 800-4672
Aurora West Allis Medical Center8901 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53227 Directions (414) 328-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrea Valeri, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1194882514
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valeri accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valeri has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valeri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Valeri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valeri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.