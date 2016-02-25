Dr. Andrea Vambutas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vambutas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Vambutas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrea Vambutas, MD
Dr. Andrea Vambutas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Vambutas' Office Locations
Northwell Health Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery430 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (718) 470-7550Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience . she was the only doctor that diagnosed my problem I had went to 3 other doctors before coming to her. Very patient ,kind ,caring. Its hard to get an appt. But i guest its worth the wait.
About Dr. Andrea Vambutas, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
