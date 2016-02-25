Overview of Dr. Andrea Vambutas, MD

Dr. Andrea Vambutas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Vambutas works at PBMC Medical Group Riverhead NY Riverhead NY in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Perforated Eardrum, Deafness and Cholesteatoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.