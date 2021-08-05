Dr. Andrea Van Pelt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Pelt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Van Pelt, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrea Van Pelt, MD
Dr. Andrea Van Pelt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Van Pelt works at
Dr. Van Pelt's Office Locations
-
1
Saint Mary's Health Care200 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 464-4420Monday10:00am - 12:00pmTuesday10:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Center for Breast & Body Contouring4070 Lake Dr SE Ste 202, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 464-4420
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Pelt?
Honestly one of the most professional and caring doctors I have ever met. From the first (virtual) meeting to the post op appoinment she has gone above and beyond to meet any expectations I had set. My rhinoplasty was done beautifully and she knew exactly what I wanted and how to go about doing it. As far as the rest of the staff goes, the entire practice consists of equally caring and attentive personnel that made me feel so comfortable and at ease. 10/10 would highly this doctor and practice for any plastic surgery needs!
About Dr. Andrea Van Pelt, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1285756148
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Pelt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Pelt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Pelt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Pelt works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Pelt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Pelt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Pelt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Pelt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.