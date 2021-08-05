See All Plastic Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Andrea Van Pelt, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (22)
Map Pin Small Grand Rapids, MI
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrea Van Pelt, MD

Dr. Andrea Van Pelt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Van Pelt works at Saint Mary's Health Care in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Van Pelt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Mary's Health Care
    200 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 464-4420
    Monday
    10:00am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Center for Breast & Body Contouring
    4070 Lake Dr SE Ste 202, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 464-4420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 05, 2021
    Honestly one of the most professional and caring doctors I have ever met. From the first (virtual) meeting to the post op appoinment she has gone above and beyond to meet any expectations I had set. My rhinoplasty was done beautifully and she knew exactly what I wanted and how to go about doing it. As far as the rest of the staff goes, the entire practice consists of equally caring and attentive personnel that made me feel so comfortable and at ease. 10/10 would highly this doctor and practice for any plastic surgery needs!
    Christine M — Aug 05, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Andrea Van Pelt, MD
    About Dr. Andrea Van Pelt, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285756148
    Education & Certifications

    • Barnes Hospital
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Van Pelt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Pelt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Pelt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Pelt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Pelt works at Saint Mary's Health Care in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Van Pelt’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Pelt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Pelt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Pelt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Pelt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

