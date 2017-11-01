Overview of Dr. Andrea Varga, MD

Dr. Andrea Varga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Varga works at First Physicians Group in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.