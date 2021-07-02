Dr. Andrea Vidali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vidali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Vidali, MD
Dr. Andrea Vidali, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Columbia P&S
Dr. Vidali works at
Hoboken University Medical Center308 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (516) 584-8710
Dr. Vidali is absolutely a life saver! He performed a complex surgery on me that included a bowel resection when no one else would do it because it was deemed too difficult. He is amazing, smart, compassionate, and super accessible. Dr. Vidali is a true advocate for those who suffer relelentlessly from painful endometriosis that other doctors refuse to believe exists. Go see him for help!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Italian
- Columbia P&S
- Georgetown U Hosps
Dr. Vidali speaks Italian.
