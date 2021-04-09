Dr. Andrea Walter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Walter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Walter, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2500 Lemoine Ave Fl 3, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 957-2368
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
- Sliding Scale
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walter?
Dr. Walter is kind, patient, attentive, engaging and asks questions. I did not feel rushed nor fake sympathy or parent child type interaction. She was straightforward and to the point, never cut me in the middle of my thoughts. I would recommend everyone to see her without any prejudice; I am not sure what guardians experienced about their ward, I had a productive session and appreciate her line of assessment and treatment approach. I would stick to Dr. Walter from here onwards.
About Dr. Andrea Walter, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1457330417
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Medical Center
- Tufts Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Williams College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walter accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Walter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.