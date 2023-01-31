Overview of Dr. Andrea White, MD

Dr. Andrea White, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OVIEDO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. White works at Brookwood Internists PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Sinus Tachycardia and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.