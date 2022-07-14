Dr. Andrea Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Yang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Olathe, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Miami County Medical Center and Olathe Medical Center.
Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Olathe1803 S Ridgeview Rd, Olathe, KS 66062 Directions (913) 372-6480
Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Lenexa8550 Marshall Dr Ste 100, Lenexa, KS 66214 Directions (913) 382-7973
Midwest Heart and Vascular Specialists - Overland Park5100 W 110th St Fl 2, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 386-2980Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Miami County Medical Center
- Olathe Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Nurse Cindy was personable and very encouraging. Dr.Yang is a great listener and explains things very well.
About Dr. Andrea Yang, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1841284841
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Kansas
