Dr. Andreas Barth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andreas Barth, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Barth works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Failure Bridge Clinic601 N Caroline St Ste 7200, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (443) 997-0270
-
2
Johns Hopkins Community Physicians - White Marsh4924 Campbell Blvd Ste 200, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (443) 997-0270
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, World Class outstanding Cardiologist Electophysiologist. Also a Surgeon. Completed a Cryo Catheter ablation on me in 2021 that cured my AFIB. OUTSTANDING PERSON and OUTSTANDING DOCTOR
About Dr. Andreas Barth, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1689992190
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barth works at
Dr. Barth has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, First Degree Heart Block and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barth has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.