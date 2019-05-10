See All Family Doctors in Long Tree, CO
Dr. Andreas Edrich, MD

Family Medicine
4.1 (38)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andreas Edrich, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Tree, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Edrich works at Heritage Hills Family Medicine in Long Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heritage Hills Family Medicine
    7000 E Belleview Ave Ste 100, Long Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 10, 2019
    Dr. Edrich is awesome. He listens and cares a great deal!
    — May 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andreas Edrich, MD
    About Dr. Andreas Edrich, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1982665568
    Education & Certifications

    • St Anthony Hospital
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    • Addiction Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andreas Edrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edrich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edrich works at Heritage Hills Family Medicine in Long Tree, CO. View the full address on Dr. Edrich’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Edrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edrich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

