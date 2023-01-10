See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Andreas Gomoll, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (65)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andreas Gomoll, MD

Dr. Andreas Gomoll, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Munchen, Fachbereich Medizin and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Gomoll works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Chestnut Hill, MA and Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gomoll's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1775
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Brigham & Womens Hospital
    850 Boylston St Ste 112, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-9813
  3. 3
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    523 E 72Nd St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1775
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Hospital for Special Surgery - Stamford
    1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1775

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cartilage Damage Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 10, 2023
    Dr Gomoll took the requisite time required to help me understand what to me is a fairly complex decision regarding my knee care. This helped me gain confidence in the repair process moving forward.
    — Jan 10, 2023
    About Dr. Andreas Gomoll, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1649259946
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University Med Center
    • Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency Program
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    • Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Munchen, Fachbereich Medizin
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andreas Gomoll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gomoll has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gomoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gomoll has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomoll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomoll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomoll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

