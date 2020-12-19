Dr. Andreas Grossgold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossgold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andreas Grossgold, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andreas Grossgold, MD is an Alternative Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from Universidad Militar Nueva Granada and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.
Swedish Medical Center501 E Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 788-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Grossgold Clinic609 LAKEVIEW RD, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 330-3844Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- We do not accept health insurance
I agree wholeheartedly with all the 5 star ratings and for the same reasons. To be honest, I do not know how I would have made it these past 3 years without his care, kindness, support, knowledge, integrity and so much more. He is a fantastic physician and will try so hard to help find out how to help someone. The staff is also excellent.
- Alternative Medicine
- English, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
- University of Texas
- Universidad Militar Nueva Granada
- Integrative Medicine
