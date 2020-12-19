See All Other Doctors in Englewood, CO
Dr. Andreas Grossgold, MD

Alternative Medicine
4.8 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andreas Grossgold, MD is an Alternative Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from Universidad Militar Nueva Granada and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Grossgold works at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, CO with other offices in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Swedish Medical Center
    501 E Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 788-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    The Grossgold Clinic
    609 LAKEVIEW RD, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 330-3844
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Iodine Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Iodine Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Female Sexual Arousal Disorder Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Male Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 19, 2020
    I agree wholeheartedly with all the 5 star ratings and for the same reasons. To be honest, I do not know how I would have made it these past 3 years without his care, kindness, support, knowledge, integrity and so much more. He is a fantastic physician and will try so hard to help find out how to help someone. The staff is also excellent.
    Debbie — Dec 19, 2020
    About Dr. Andreas Grossgold, MD

    Specialties
    • Alternative Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1750638243
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Texas
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Militar Nueva Granada
    Board Certifications
    • Integrative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andreas Grossgold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossgold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grossgold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grossgold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grossgold speaks French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossgold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossgold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossgold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossgold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

