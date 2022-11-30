Dr. Andreas Kaden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andreas Kaden, MD
Overview of Dr. Andreas Kaden, MD
Dr. Andreas Kaden, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi and South Texas Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Kaden's Office Locations
Ear, Nose, & Throat Associates of Corpus Christi, P.A.3318 S ALAMEDA ST, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 268-3108
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- South Texas Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I received a UPPP operation from Dr. Kaden July 2020. I've delayed reviewing my experience until I could most adequately and fairly describe it. Without any hesitation, I highly recommend your consideration of Dr. Kaden for your care. While office visits occasionally had much longer waits than anticipated, his care was thorough, direct, and compassionate. A UPPP is not a minor operation, especially for adults. Dr. Kaden checked on me routinely after the operation and ensured I had access to him directly during my recovery. My surgery was for sleep apnea. My AHI went from around 19 to 5. This was basically a cure, I no longer use a CPAP. Additionally, he and his team worked with my hesitant insurer to ensure that the operation was covered. I had the misfortune of undergoing the operation without full assurances that the operation was wholly covered. It was a huge relief to learn that they were able to help resolve my issue with insurance. Thank you for your help, Dr. Kaden.
About Dr. Andreas Kaden, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1578724852
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaden accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kaden has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaden, there are benefits to both methods.