Dr. Andreas Kaiser, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andreas Kaiser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZURICH / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Kaiser works at
Usc Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 865-3690
City of Hopes Helford Clinical Research Hospital1500 Duarte Rd, Duarte, CA 91010 Directions (626) 256-4673
- Keck Hospital of USC
- USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I certainly would, I had surgery performed by Kaiser’s team in October 2018 and it changed my life for the better, I had been having feces and blood In my urine. I had a fistula. I had open prostate surgery performed about four years earlier and had had issues with infections, fevers for a number of years and even went to numerous specialists who could not figure out what was wrong.
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- UNIVERSITY OF ZURICH / MEDICAL FACULTY
Dr. Kaiser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaiser has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominoplasty and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaiser speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaiser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaiser.
