Dr. Andreas Kaiser, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andreas Kaiser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZURICH / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Kaiser works at Usc Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Duarte, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominoplasty and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Usc Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center
    1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 865-3690
    City of Hopes Helford Clinical Research Hospital
    1500 Duarte Rd, Duarte, CA 91010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 256-4673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Keck Hospital of USC
  • USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominoplasty
Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominoplasty
Ileus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominoplasty
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Anal or Rectal Pain
Colectomy
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fistula
Hemorrhoids
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Sphincterotomy
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Anal Fissure
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Gallstones
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Secondary Malignancies
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ulcerative Colitis
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Bowel Infarction
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor
Appendectomy, Open
Barrett's Esophagus
Bladder Surgery
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Cystectomy
Cystotomy
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Varices
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Fecal Impaction Removal
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Intestinal Atresia
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance
Rectovaginal Fistula
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spinal Nerve Block
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thoracentesis
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Vulvar Cancer
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 28, 2020
    I certainly would, I had surgery performed by Kaiser’s team in October 2018 and it changed my life for the better, I had been having feces and blood In my urine. I had a fistula. I had open prostate surgery performed about four years earlier and had had issues with infections, fevers for a number of years and even went to numerous specialists who could not figure out what was wrong.
    — Aug 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andreas Kaiser, MD
    About Dr. Andreas Kaiser, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720092679
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ZURICH / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andreas Kaiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaiser has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominoplasty and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaiser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaiser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

