Overview of Dr. Andreas Lauer, MD

Dr. Andreas Lauer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Lauer works at Casey Eye Institute in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.