Dr. Andreas Marcotty Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (10)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Andreas Marcotty Jr, MD

Dr. Andreas Marcotty Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. 

Dr. Marcotty Jr works at Regional Pet Scan LLC in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Esotropia and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marcotty Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Pet Scan LLC
    2000 Auburn Dr Ste 100, Beachwood, OH 44122 (216) 831-0120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diplopia
Esotropia
Lazy Eye
Diplopia
Esotropia
Lazy Eye

Treatment frequency



Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Esotropia
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Exotropia
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Strabismus Surgery
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Chalazion
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anisocoria
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Color Blindness
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Diabetic Cataracts
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esophoria
Excision of Chalazion
Exophoria
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery
Farsightedness
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Mechanical Strabismus
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Night Blindness
Ocular Hypertension
Pinguecula
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Presbyopia
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Senile Cataracts
Strabismus
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vertical Heterophoria
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Andreas Marcotty Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265496939
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcotty Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marcotty Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marcotty Jr works at Regional Pet Scan LLC in Beachwood, OH. View the full address on Dr. Marcotty Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Marcotty Jr has seen patients for Diplopia, Esotropia and Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcotty Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcotty Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcotty Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcotty Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcotty Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

