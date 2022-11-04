Overview

Dr. Andreas Mauer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Mauer works at Southern California Heart Specs in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.