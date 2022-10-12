Dr. Andreas Muench, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muench is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andreas Muench, MD
Overview
Dr. Andreas Muench, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Andalusia, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Magdeburg Germany and is affiliated with Mizell Memorial Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Muench works at
Locations
-
1
Andalusia Clinic508 E Three Notch St, Andalusia, AL 36420 Directions (334) 712-1929
-
2
Bainbridge Clinic1632 E Shotwell St, Bainbridge, GA 39819 Directions (334) 712-1929
-
3
Marianna Clinic4230 Hospital Dr Ste 101, Marianna, FL 32446 Directions (334) 712-1929
-
4
Ozark Clinic218 Hospital Ave Ste D, Ozark, AL 36360 Directions (334) 712-1929
-
5
Southeast Cardiology Clinic Inc.1150 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 712-1929
-
6
Urology Clinic of Lower Alabama409 N Main St, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 712-1929
-
7
Southeast Cardiology Clinic Inc1146 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 712-1929
Hospital Affiliations
- Mizell Memorial Hospital
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muench?
HE IS VERY Interested in all his patients. He is sure they understand before they leave. his staff is excellent.
About Dr. Andreas Muench, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, German
- 1326027491
Education & Certifications
- University Texas Health Sciences Center
- Kansas University Medical Center
- Magdeburg Germany
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muench accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muench has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muench works at
Dr. Muench has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muench on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Muench speaks German.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Muench. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muench.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muench, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muench appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.