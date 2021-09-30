See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Andreas Neophytides, MD

Neurology
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andreas Neophytides, MD

Dr. Andreas Neophytides, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Neophytides works at Howard S. Friedman MD PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Neophytides' Office Locations

    Howard S. Friedman MD PC
    650 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 (212) 213-9580
    NYU Langone Neurology Associates
    222 E 41st St Fl 9, New York, NY 10017 (212) 263-7744

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Essential Tremor
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Essential Tremor
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Essential Tremor
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Concussion
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Herniated Disc
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tension Headache
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wada Test
Anosmia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Abscess
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cerebral Palsy
Chordoma
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography)
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
Lyme Disease
Meningitis
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Temporal Arteritis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vasculitis
Visual Field Defects
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 30, 2021
    Excellent. He performed an extensive neurological exam on my husband's entire body. This man really knows what he is doing. His years of experience is very obvious. He exudes confidence.
    Dorothy Carlton — Sep 30, 2021
    About Dr. Andreas Neophytides, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Greek
    • 1528048782
    • HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andreas Neophytides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neophytides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neophytides has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neophytides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neophytides works at Howard S. Friedman MD PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Neophytides’s profile.

    Dr. Neophytides has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neophytides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Neophytides. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neophytides.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neophytides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neophytides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

