Dr. Andreas Neophytides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neophytides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andreas Neophytides, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andreas Neophytides, MD
Dr. Andreas Neophytides, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Neophytides works at
Dr. Neophytides' Office Locations
-
1
Howard S. Friedman MD PC650 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 213-9580
-
2
NYU Langone Neurology Associates222 E 41st St Fl 9, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-7744
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neophytides?
Excellent. He performed an extensive neurological exam on my husband’s entire body. This man really knows what he is doing. His years of experience is very obvious. He exudes confidence.
About Dr. Andreas Neophytides, MD
- Neurology
- English, Greek
- 1528048782
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neophytides has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neophytides accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neophytides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neophytides works at
Dr. Neophytides has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neophytides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neophytides speaks Greek.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Neophytides. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neophytides.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neophytides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neophytides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.