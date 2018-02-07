Overview

Dr. Andreas Pavlides, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Pavlides works at The Heart House in Haddon Heights, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ, Sewell, NJ, Elmer, NJ and Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.