Dr. Andreas Pavlides, MD
Overview
Dr. Andreas Pavlides, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Locations
The Heart House210 W ATLANTIC AVE, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035 Directions
The Heart House999 Route 73 N Ste 205, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
The Heart House570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
The Heart House525 State St Ste 3, Elmer, NJ 08318 Directions
The Heart House1051 W Sherman Ave Bldg 3, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Pavlides for many years, and trust him completely.
About Dr. Andreas Pavlides, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1992776637
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Dr. Pavlides has seen patients for Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pavlides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
