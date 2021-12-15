See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Andreas Revelis, MD

Pain Medicine
2.8 (32)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andreas Revelis, MD

Dr. Andreas Revelis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Revelis' Office Locations

    10810 E 45th St Ste 400, Tulsa, OK 74146 (918) 742-7030
    Muskogee Pain Consultants
    3204 W Okmulgee St, Muskogee, OK 74401 (918) 742-7030
    2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 600, Tulsa, OK 74104 (918) 742-7030
    Bartlesville Pain Consultants
    2334 SE Washington Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74006 (918) 742-7030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
11q Partial Trisomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Dec 15, 2021
    This is my 3rd visit. Got injections. First round didn’t last as long as I had hoped but the second round definitely helped. I’m recovering from my 3rd round. The staff is very helpful. The nursing staff friendly. Dr Revelis is patient and friendly and explains the procedures. I’ve been to 2 other pain management doctors who only wanted to push drugs on me. It’s caused issues with my kidney function. The injections are working so I’m so far happy with my results.
    Barbara — Dec 15, 2021
    About Dr. Andreas Revelis, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, French and Greek
    • 1902809080
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Dallas Methodist Hospital
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andreas Revelis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Revelis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Revelis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Revelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Revelis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Revelis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Revelis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Revelis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Revelis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Revelis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

