Dr. Andreas Runheim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northern Regional Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Watauga Medical Center.



Dr. Runheim works at Salem Neurological Center in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in King, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.