Dr. Andreas Runheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Runheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andreas Runheim, MD
Overview of Dr. Andreas Runheim, MD
Dr. Andreas Runheim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northern Regional Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Watauga Medical Center.
Dr. Runheim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Runheim's Office Locations
-
1
Salem Neurological Center P.A.3333 Brookview Hills Blvd Ste 104, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 760-3307
- 2 219 Moore Rd, King, NC 27021 Directions (336) 760-3007
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Regional Hospital
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Watauga Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Runheim?
Very professional but at the same time he was concerned. He uses his phone to help him find answers to certain problems. I completely understand his use of the phone.
About Dr. Andreas Runheim, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1811948136
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Runheim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Runheim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Runheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Runheim works at
Dr. Runheim has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Runheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Runheim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Runheim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Runheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Runheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.