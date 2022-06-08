See All Hematologists in Newark, NJ
Dr. Andreas Savopoulos, MD

Hematology
5.0 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Andreas Savopoulos, MD

Dr. Andreas Savopoulos, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Saint Michaels Medical Center

Dr. Savopoulos works at Andreas A Savopoulos MD PA in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Dr. Savopoulos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Andreas A Savopoulos MD PA
    111 Central Ave, Newark, NJ 07102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 669-5931

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Michael's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 08, 2022
    I LOVE DR. SAVOPOULOS HE KIND AND CARING,I FEEL PRIVILEGED TO HAVE HIM AS MY DR. JACKLYN TUTT
    — Jun 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andreas Savopoulos, MD
    About Dr. Andreas Savopoulos, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972660496
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Michaels Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Medical College - Metropolitan Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • United Hospitals Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Savopoulos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Savopoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Savopoulos works at Andreas A Savopoulos MD PA in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Savopoulos’s profile.

    Dr. Savopoulos has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savopoulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Savopoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savopoulos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savopoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savopoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

