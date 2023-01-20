Dr. Andreas Schoeck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andreas Schoeck, MD
Overview of Dr. Andreas Schoeck, MD
Dr. Andreas Schoeck, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Leopold-Franzen-Universitat Innsbruck, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and Parkland Medical Center.
Dr. Schoeck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schoeck's Office Locations
-
1
Lawrence354 Merrimack St, Lawrence, MA 01843 Directions (978) 687-2321Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Robert Wasserman354 Merrimack St United States, Lawrence, MA 01843 Directions (978) 687-2321
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
- Parkland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schoeck?
We are extremely satisfied with Dr. Schoeck and his treatment plan. He is down to earth and tries to make sure that we had the appropriate treatment going forward, thinking not only about the patient and his safety but our family needs also.
About Dr. Andreas Schoeck, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1013070523
Education & Certifications
- Leopold-Franzen-Universitat Innsbruck, Medizinische Fakultat
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schoeck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schoeck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schoeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schoeck works at
Dr. Schoeck has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoeck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoeck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.