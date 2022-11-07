Overview of Dr. Andreas Spirig, MD

Dr. Andreas Spirig, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Spirig works at The Vascular Group, PLLC in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Fishkill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.