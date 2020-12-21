Overview

Dr. Andreas Stefan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Mid Coast Hospital, Northern Light Mercy Hospital and Southern Maine Health Care.



Dr. Stefan works at Portland Gastroenterology Ctr in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Pancreatitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.