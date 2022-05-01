Dr. Andreas Tomac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andreas Tomac, MD
Overview of Dr. Andreas Tomac, MD
Dr. Andreas Tomac, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Tomac works at
Dr. Tomac's Office Locations
-
1
Ft. Lauderdale Office4725 N Federal Hwy Ste 401, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 414-9750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tomac?
I had surgery on C2 3 and C7 T 1. It took 2 years because of Covid but mainly because I could not find a Dr. willing to take on my case because I had surgeries already in my neck. I even went to Shands hospital in Gainesville. They treated me rudely and told me I had nothing wrong and I only was looking to have surgeries. I was desperate and very upset. Dr. Tomac was referred to me by Dr. Chamley a Neurologist. His office saw me in a few days. I drove 4 hours, and it changed my life. Martha his assistant, and Dr. Tomac listened to me and believed me when I explained my symptoms. They had me get new tests like a MRI , etc. Dr. Tomac knew how complicated my damage was and told us he would operate because he knew I needed him to help me. I am 85% better and it has only been 3 weeks since my surgery. Dr. Tomac saved my life from debilitating pain. I am starting to live a great life now. Thank you Martha , Dr. Tomac and the staff at Holy Cross Hospital.
About Dr. Andreas Tomac, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1972700276
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomac has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomac accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomac works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomac. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.