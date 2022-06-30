Dr. Andreas Werle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andreas Werle, MD
Overview of Dr. Andreas Werle, MD
Dr. Andreas Werle, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Werle's Office Locations
Fort Myers Office16230 Summerlin Rd Ste 215, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-9890
Pediatric Specialty Clinic Collier3361 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 201, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 343-6050
Skyridge Multi-Speciality Clinic10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 440, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 301-9019
Coal Creek Medical Plaza1044 S 88th St Ste 105, Louisville, CO 80027 Directions (303) 301-9019Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Rocky Mountain Pediatric ENT Associates2055 N High St Ste 110, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 301-9019
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Werle is excellent! Great bedside manners. Explains everything well. I am excited that he will take good care of our son.
About Dr. Andreas Werle, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 26 years of experience
- English, Czech and German
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- The University Of Kansas Med Center
- University Of Kansas School Of Med
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Pediatric Otolaryngology
