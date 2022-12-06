Overview of Dr. Andreas Wolter, MD

Dr. Andreas Wolter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with MidHudson Regional Hospital, Putnam Hospital Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Wolter works at Seeta Eye Centers - Drs. Alterman, Modi & Wolter in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Visual Field Defects and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.