Overview

Dr. Andree De Bustros, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. De Bustros works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.