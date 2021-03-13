Dr. Andreea Nanci is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nanci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andreea Nanci
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andreea Nanci
Dr. Andreea Nanci is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Goethe University Of Frankfurt and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Nanci works at
Dr. Nanci's Office Locations
-
1
Hematology Oncology1640 Newport Blvd Ste 400, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (949) 999-2400
-
2
Advanced Hematology and Oncology Care of Newport1501 Superior Ave Ste 212, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 645-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nanci?
Forthright, experienced and patient. This review is for the entire staff. Dr. Nanci has been my onc for about 10 years.
About Dr. Andreea Nanci
- Medical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, German and Romanian
- 1508813098
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine MC
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Goethe University Of Frankfurt
- Medical College Of Johann Wolfgang Goethe
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nanci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nanci accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nanci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nanci works at
Dr. Nanci has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nanci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nanci speaks German and Romanian.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Nanci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nanci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nanci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nanci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.