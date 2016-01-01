See All Psychiatrists in Sunrise, FL
Dr. Andrei Avenido, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Andrei Avenido, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Sunrise, FL
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrei Avenido, MD

Dr. Andrei Avenido, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They graduated from DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Avenido works at MDLive in Sunrise, FL with other offices in Nashville, TN and Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, Nondependent Cocaine Abuse and Nondependent Opioid Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Avenido's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MDLive
    13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 400-6354
  2. 2
    Centennial Psychiatric Associates
    310 25th Ave N Ste 307, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 320-8887
  3. 3
    Trustpoint Hospital LLC
    1009 N Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 447-9880

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Prime Health Services
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Andrei Avenido, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669786000
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Meharry Medical College
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Louisville
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Avenido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Avenido has seen patients for Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, Nondependent Cocaine Abuse and Nondependent Opioid Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avenido on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Avenido has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avenido.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avenido, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avenido appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrei Avenido, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.