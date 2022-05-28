See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Randolph, NJ
Dr. Andrei Buna, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrei Buna, MD

Dr. Andrei Buna, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Randolph, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Med Farm and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.

Dr. Buna works at Life Line Medical Associates in Randolph, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Buna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lifeline Medical Associates LLC
    390 State Route 10 Ste 1, Randolph, NJ 07869 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 328-1262
  2. 2
    Morristown Medical Center
    100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 328-1262
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Clare's Denville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

First Trimester Screening
Syphilis Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
First Trimester Screening
Syphilis Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening

First Trimester Screening
Syphilis Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
C-Section
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hysteroscopy
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Osteopenia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amniocentesis
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breech Position
Cervical Polyps
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Female Infertility
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
Hemorrhoids
High Risk Pregnancy
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastodynia
Maternal Anemia
Miscarriages
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Perimenopause
Placenta Previa
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Wound Repair
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    May 28, 2022
    I’m currently pregnant with my second child and Dr. Buna and the office have been very helpful and kind throughout the pregnancy. Every time I’ve called to ask a question Dr. Buna calls me back before the end of the day. The office staff and nurse Arlene are down to Earth and helpful. I never feel awkward or uncomfortable in the office. Everyone is very easy going and laid back. I’m so glad I switched to this office. I had a very difficult first pregnancy and delivery and so far this experience with the 2nd has been the complete opposite. Thank you!
    Kathryn Vizzone — May 28, 2022
    About Dr. Andrei Buna, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1043309081
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cath Med Ctr of Brooklyn & Queens
    Internship
    • New York Methodist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Inst Med Farm
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrei Buna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Buna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

