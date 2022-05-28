Overview of Dr. Andrei Buna, MD

Dr. Andrei Buna, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Randolph, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Med Farm and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Buna works at Life Line Medical Associates in Randolph, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.