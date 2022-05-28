Dr. Andrei Buna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrei Buna, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrei Buna, MD
Dr. Andrei Buna, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Randolph, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Med Farm and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Buna works at
Dr. Buna's Office Locations
Lifeline Medical Associates LLC390 State Route 10 Ste 1, Randolph, NJ 07869 Directions (973) 328-1262
Morristown Medical Center100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 328-1262Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’m currently pregnant with my second child and Dr. Buna and the office have been very helpful and kind throughout the pregnancy. Every time I’ve called to ask a question Dr. Buna calls me back before the end of the day. The office staff and nurse Arlene are down to Earth and helpful. I never feel awkward or uncomfortable in the office. Everyone is very easy going and laid back. I’m so glad I switched to this office. I had a very difficult first pregnancy and delivery and so far this experience with the 2nd has been the complete opposite. Thank you!
About Dr. Andrei Buna, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Cath Med Ctr of Brooklyn & Queens
- New York Methodist Hospital
- Inst Med Farm
