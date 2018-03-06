Dr. Andrei Gasic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gasic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrei Gasic, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrei Gasic, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Gasic works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UT Health East Texas Physicians Gastroenterology Clinic at Fifth Street1000 E 5th St Ste 400, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 531-8950Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
ETMC First Physicians Gastroenterology700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 420, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 531-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- CorVel
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- RockPort Health Care
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gasic?
Dr. Gasic is very compassionate and knowledgeable. I have a life threatening disease, Cushings Disease. He knew exactly how to take care of me so I was able have screenings done safely. He's very thorough and didn't talk above my head. He answered my questions and helped me feel comfortable.
About Dr. Andrei Gasic, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1184623407
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Medical College Penn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gasic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gasic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gasic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gasic works at
Dr. Gasic has seen patients for Hernia, Constipation and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gasic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gasic. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gasic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gasic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gasic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.