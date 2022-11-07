Overview of Dr. Andrei Ionescu, MD

Dr. Andrei Ionescu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from University Carol Davila School of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Ionescu works at MultiCare Allenmore Internal Medicine in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.