Overview of Dr. Andrei Munzer, MD

Dr. Andrei Munzer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Med Bucuresti and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.



Dr. Munzer works at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall in Newburgh, NY with other offices in Monroe, NY and Middletown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.