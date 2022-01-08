Overview

Dr. Andrei Pop, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Pop works at AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Hoffman Estates in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL and Kankakee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.