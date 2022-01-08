Dr. Andrei Pop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrei Pop, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrei Pop, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Locations
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd Ste 4250, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 981-3680
AMITA Health Medical Group Vein Clinic Elk Grove Village955 Beisner Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 640-5666Monday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pm
1710 West Court Street1710 W Court St, Kankakee, IL 60901 Directions (815) 936-3200
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd Ste G01, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3680
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pop treated me during my heart valve failure emergency and he saved my life. I am forever great full!
About Dr. Andrei Pop, MD
- Cardiology
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
