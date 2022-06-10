Andrei Razsadin, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrei Razsadin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Andrei Razsadin, CH
Overview
Andrei Razsadin, CH is a Chiropractor in Las Vegas, NV.
Andrei Razsadin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Access Medical Health3737 Pecos McLeod Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 369-5436
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrei Razsadin?
I was very comfortable. He was extremely informative of the entire process, fair, professional, yet personable. I am very pleased with the outcome of my claim as well.
About Andrei Razsadin, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1881708675
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrei Razsadin accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrei Razsadin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrei Razsadin works at
13 patients have reviewed Andrei Razsadin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrei Razsadin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrei Razsadin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrei Razsadin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.