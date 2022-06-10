See All Chiropractors in Las Vegas, NV
Andrei Razsadin, CH

Chiropractic
4.3 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Andrei Razsadin, CH is a Chiropractor in Las Vegas, NV. 

Andrei Razsadin works at Access Medical Health in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Access Medical Health
    3737 Pecos McLeod Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 369-5436
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 10, 2022
    I was very comfortable. He was extremely informative of the entire process, fair, professional, yet personable. I am very pleased with the outcome of my claim as well.
    Brittany Smallwood — Jun 10, 2022
    Photo: Andrei Razsadin, CH
    About Andrei Razsadin, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881708675
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrei Razsadin, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrei Razsadin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Andrei Razsadin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrei Razsadin works at Access Medical Health in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Andrei Razsadin’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Andrei Razsadin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrei Razsadin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrei Razsadin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrei Razsadin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

