Overview of Dr. Andrei Serbanescu, MD

Dr. Andrei Serbanescu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chatuge Regional Hospital, CTCA Atlanta, Piedmont Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton, Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica and Union General Hospital.



Dr. Serbanescu works at Peachtree Neurological Clinic in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Carrollton, GA and Hiawassee, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.