Overview of Dr. Andrei Terentiev, MD

Dr. Andrei Terentiev, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from First Moscow Medical Institute and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Terentiev works at ABC Pediatric Dental Care P.c. in Fort Lee, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.