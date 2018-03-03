Dr. Andreia Acuna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acuna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andreia Acuna, MD
Dr. Andreia Acuna, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Maricopa, AZ. They graduated from University of Mogi das Cruzes, Sao Paulo, Brazil and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Maricopa21300 N John Wayne Pkwy Ste 121, Maricopa, AZ 85139
Blessings Womans Care & Medical Spa7157 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Acuna?
Dr. Acuna is a smart wonderful great Doctor! She is also very kind, patient, well mannered and always smiling, a good person that shines through the way she treats and care about you. She truly cares and is all in at all times. She is about the people and about the well being of people. She hangs on every word. The office staff also follows her lead on this. I travel 4 hours from Miami to Orlando area (Winter Park) to have my annual check up with her. She is THE BEST!!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1851505119
- Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine - Marshall University
- University of Mogi das Cruzes, Sao Paulo, Brazil
Dr. Acuna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acuna accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acuna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acuna speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Acuna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acuna.
