Dr. Andrej Petrov, MD

Internal Medicine
2.1 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Andrej Petrov, MD

Dr. Andrej Petrov, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Grove City Medical Center, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Petrov's Office Locations

    3601 5th Ave Fl 4, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 (412) 648-6161
    Upmc Montefiore
    3459 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 (412) 648-6161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grove City Medical Center
  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
  • Saint Clair Hospital
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Asthma
Hives
Nasopharyngitis
Asthma
Hives
Nasopharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Nasopharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Nodule
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Sarcoidosis
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Systemic Sclerosis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 01, 2019
    About Dr. Andrej Petrov, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538134069
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrej Petrov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Petrov has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petrov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrov. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

