Dr. Andrej Strapko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strapko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrej Strapko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrej Strapko, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Unity Hospital.
Dr. Strapko works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates of Rochester, LLP2440 Ridgeway Ave Ste 100, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 720-1550
Hospital Affiliations
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strapko?
Couldn't find a better Dr. to any job he was put to. THE BEST!!
About Dr. Andrej Strapko, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1700845997
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital|SUNY Health Science Center At Syracuse, College Of Medicine
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- SUNY Syracuse|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strapko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strapko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strapko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strapko works at
Dr. Strapko has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strapko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Strapko speaks Russian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Strapko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strapko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strapko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strapko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.