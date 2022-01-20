Overview

Dr. Andrej Strapko, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Unity Hospital.



Dr. Strapko works at Gastroenterology Associates of Rochester, LLP in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.