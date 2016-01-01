Dr. Andres Antonio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antonio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Antonio, MD
Overview of Dr. Andres Antonio, MD
Dr. Andres Antonio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antonio's Office Locations
- 1 625 Gramatan Ave, Mount Vernon, NY 10552 Directions (914) 668-9164
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andres Antonio, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antonio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antonio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antonio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Antonio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antonio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antonio, there are benefits to both methods.