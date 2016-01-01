Overview of Dr. Andres Antonio, MD

Dr. Andres Antonio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.