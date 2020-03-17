See All Pediatricians in El Paso, TX
Dr. Andres Aristizabal-Ortiz, MD

Pediatrics
4.9 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andres Aristizabal-Ortiz, MD

Dr. Andres Aristizabal-Ortiz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Escuela Colombiana De Medicina and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.

Dr. Aristizabal-Ortiz works at Partners in Pediatrics - El Paso in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Aristizabal-Ortiz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Partners in Pediatrics - El Paso
    11040 Vista del Sol Dr Ste C, El Paso, TX 79935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 505-7487

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 17, 2020
    Dr Aristizabal is very kind, respectful, patient, attentive, detailed, knowledgeable, always available, always takes the time to answer all my questions, and he makes my children feel secure. Will totally recommend him.
    — Mar 17, 2020
    About Dr. Andres Aristizabal-Ortiz, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1760670756
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    • Escuela Colombiana De Medicina
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andres Aristizabal-Ortiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aristizabal-Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aristizabal-Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aristizabal-Ortiz works at Partners in Pediatrics - El Paso in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Aristizabal-Ortiz’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Aristizabal-Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aristizabal-Ortiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aristizabal-Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aristizabal-Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

